SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys New Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 73,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $73,573,000 after acquiring an additional 605,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,297,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $83.30 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,245,810.60. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 72,477 shares of company stock worth $5,102,643 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

See Also

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