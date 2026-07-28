SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $371.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $400.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.79. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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