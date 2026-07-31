SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $1.04 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 158,541 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 882,760.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 112,176,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,931,676,000 after purchasing an additional 112,163,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,453,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,387,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,353,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,177,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,690,000 after buying an additional 2,263,856 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The stock's 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $205.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%.Starwood Property Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

Further Reading

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