SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

SummitTX Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $549,158,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,535 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 928,821 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:A opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average is $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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