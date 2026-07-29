SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,302 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 82,951 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nationwide spectrum acquisition completed: AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. AT&T Closes Acquisition of Spectrum Licenses from EchoStar

AT&T closed its approximately $23 billion purchase of wireless licenses from EchoStar. The deal adds roughly 50 MHz of spectrum—including 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and 20 MHz of 600 MHz low-band spectrum—covering virtually every U.S. market. The additional capacity should support faster, more reliable 5G service and improve AT&T’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Potential operating efficiencies from D-Wave partnership: AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s NASDAQ: QBTS technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. AT&T and D-Wave Expand Quantum Computing Agreement

AT&T expanded its use of D-Wave Quantum’s technology for network optimization, including outage detection, technician routing and traffic management. Initial testing reportedly reduced an optimization task from about one hour to 15 seconds. If scaled successfully, the technology could lower operating costs, improve outage response and make network investments more efficient. Neutral Sentiment: Financial backdrop remains supportive: AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop.

AT&T recently exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.65 versus the $0.59 consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year. Management also reiterated its financial outlook and capital-allocation plan. These results help reinforce confidence in the company’s dividend and ongoing network investments, although the spectrum transaction’s contribution to earnings will take time to develop. Negative Sentiment: Large capital commitment raises balance-sheet concerns: The $23 billion spectrum purchase is a significant investment for a highly capital-intensive, debt-laden telecom operator. The licenses should improve long-term capacity, but investors may remain concerned about financing costs, leverage and the need to generate sufficient returns from the additional spectrum.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 1.0%

AT&T stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 36.75%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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