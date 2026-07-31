SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 237.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bayban lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 8.0%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $539.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $602.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 34.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $750.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $789.95.

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Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total value of $508,770.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,823,376.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total transaction of $303,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,483.25. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,325 shares of company stock worth $23,979,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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