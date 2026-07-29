SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $2.85 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,533 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company's stock.

Waste Connections News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Connections this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $988,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,347. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Craft sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $234,885.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,703.99. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,395,755. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $191.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.42.

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Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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