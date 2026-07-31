SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $834,000 in Humana Inc. $HUM

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Humana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $366.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $369.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $428.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 0.88%.The business's revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on Humana in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Humana from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Humana from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $383.00.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Trending Headlines about Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Humana from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $513 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The Fly analyst upgrade

Leerink Partners upgraded from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” and assigned a $513 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Humana exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $7.61 versus a $7.26 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $40.9 billion versus expectations of $40.6 billion. Medical costs remained broadly in line with management’s projections, while CenterWell and membership growth supported results. CNBC earnings report

Humana exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $7.61 versus a $7.26 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $40.9 billion versus expectations of $40.6 billion. Medical costs remained broadly in line with management’s projections, while CenterWell and membership growth supported results. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also upgraded Humana to “Buy” and set a $500 price target, reflecting increased confidence that cost controls and portfolio changes can improve margins over time. Ticker Report analyst upgrade

Bank of America also upgraded Humana to “Buy” and set a $500 price target, reflecting increased confidence that cost controls and portfolio changes can improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and reaffirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, investors had expected stronger results to produce an upward revision, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat. Humana second-quarter results

Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and reaffirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, investors had expected stronger results to produce an upward revision, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from $8.36, citing the continuing impact of lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. The company also plans to exit additional Medicare Advantage plans in 2027 to target a 3% margin, a move that may improve profitability but could reduce membership and revenue growth. Benzinga Medicare Advantage plan exits

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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