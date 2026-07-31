SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $974,000 in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Loar by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loar news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $2,120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,188.74. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOAR shares. Zacks Research raised Loar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Loar in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Loar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOAR

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $83.43.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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