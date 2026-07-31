SummitTX Capital L.P. Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

SummitTX Capital L.P. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,058 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,100 shares of the company's stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 225.3% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insider buying and investor support are improving sentiment. The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Elevance Health Pick of the Week at Smart Insider Following CEO, Chairman Share Purchases Investors’ Favour Strengthens Elevance Health’s Rebound

The company was named a “Pick of the Week” by Smart Insider after its CEO and chairman purchased shares, while a separate analysis said investor favor is strengthening ELV’s rebound. Such purchases can signal management confidence that the stock is undervalued. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth Group’s results provide a favorable industry read-through. Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. UnitedHealth Just Gave Wall Street a Clearer Turnaround Signal

Improved margins, a lower medical-cost ratio and raised earnings guidance at UnitedHealth suggest that health insurers may be gaining better control over medical costs, potentially supporting expectations for an Elevance turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Long-term earnings forecasts were broadly raised. Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04.

Zacks increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.06, FY2027 to $28.83 and FY2028 to $32.49, above its previous forecasts and roughly consistent with or above the current-year consensus of $27.04. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading has lagged peers. ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Elevance Health Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

ELV underperformed competitors in the latest reported session, indicating that investors remain selective despite the broader recovery narrative. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings expectations were reduced. Zacks cut Q3 2026 EPS to $4.60 from $5.10 and Q4 EPS to $2.43 from $2.95, raising concerns about medical-cost pressure and near-term profitability.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $473.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $399.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $375.71 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $397.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.68. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $436.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $49.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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