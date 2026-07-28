SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,484 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.25.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $291.95 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $323.93 and its 200-day moving average is $318.88. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.40 and a 52 week high of $397.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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