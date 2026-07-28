SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Olin Corporation $OLN

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.17% of Olin as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Olin by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 114.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Olin by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.21. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Olin's dividend payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olin from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America cut Olin from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

Further Reading

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