SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases 23,388 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 441.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,689 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,524.28. The trade was a 6.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 120,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Key Stories Impacting Ryan Specialty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryan Specialty reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share , ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Ryan Specialty Group Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ryan Specialty reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to approximately $916.6 million , exceeding the roughly $874 million analyst estimate. The results indicate continued demand for the specialty insurance broker’s services. Ryan Specialty Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to approximately , exceeding the roughly $874 million analyst estimate. The results indicate continued demand for the specialty insurance broker’s services. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat initially prompted a sharp positive market reaction, highlighting that profitability and revenue remained stronger than analysts had anticipated. Ryan Specialty Reports Strong Q2 CY2026

The earnings beat initially prompted a sharp positive market reaction, highlighting that profitability and revenue remained stronger than analysts had anticipated. Neutral Sentiment: Organic revenue growth was 6.7% , down from 7.1% in the prior-year quarter. That remains solid growth but suggests some moderation in underlying business momentum. Ryan Specialty Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Organic revenue growth was , down from 7.1% in the prior-year quarter. That remains solid growth but suggests some moderation in underlying business momentum. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined 13.1% year over year , creating a notable contrast with the revenue and adjusted-EPS growth. Investors may be concerned that higher earnings were not accompanied by stronger bottom-line results. Ryan Specialty Second Quarter Results

Net income declined , creating a notable contrast with the revenue and adjusted-EPS growth. Investors may be concerned that higher earnings were not accompanied by stronger bottom-line results. Negative Sentiment: The reaction also reflects elevated expectations and valuation sensitivity: a strong earnings beat may not be enough to sustain the stock if investors focus on slower organic growth and declining net income.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $44.06 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $916.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryan Specialty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryan Specialty wasn't on the list.

While Ryan Specialty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here