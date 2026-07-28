SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases New Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $382,095.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,904.66. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.25.

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IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of -0.09. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $40.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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