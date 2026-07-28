SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 17,227 ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,140.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $323.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $320.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.92 and a 12 month high of $362.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 24.69%.ESCO Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is currently 2.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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