SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,904 GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,583 shares of the company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the company's stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7,120.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

More GlobalFoundries News

Here are the key news stories impacting GlobalFoundries this week:

Positive Sentiment: The proposed government award strengthens GlobalFoundries’ position in the strategic U.S. semiconductor supply chain and provides outside funding for a technology area viewed as important to the growth of AI infrastructure. Analysts at Wedbush said the agreement reinforces the case for increased domestic silicon-photonics investment. US to award GlobalFoundries $300 million to develop faster AI chip links

The proposed government award strengthens GlobalFoundries’ position in the strategic U.S. semiconductor supply chain and provides outside funding for a technology area viewed as important to the growth of AI infrastructure. Analysts at Wedbush said the agreement reinforces the case for increased domestic silicon-photonics investment. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to GlobalFoundries’ second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for Aug. 5 before the market opens. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.97%, raising expectations for another potential beat. GFS Set to Report Q2 Results

Investors are also looking ahead to GlobalFoundries’ second-quarter 2026 results, scheduled for Aug. 5 before the market opens. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.97%, raising expectations for another potential beat. Neutral Sentiment: The award remains subject to the finalization of the government agreement, and the immediate financial impact is uncertain. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, some of the optimism surrounding the CHIPS funding may already be reflected in the stock.

The award remains subject to the finalization of the government agreement, and the immediate financial impact is uncertain. With shares trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, some of the optimism surrounding the CHIPS funding may already be reflected in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: GlobalFoundries also streamlined its board following shareholder-backed annual-meeting decisions. The governance change could improve focus, but the reports provide limited evidence of a near-term effect on earnings or valuation. GlobalFoundries Streamlines Board After Shareholder-Backed AGM Decisions

GlobalFoundries also streamlined its board following shareholder-backed annual-meeting decisions. The governance change could improve focus, but the reports provide limited evidence of a near-term effect on earnings or valuation. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 335 shares for approximately $19,135 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The small, scheduled transaction is unlikely to materially change the investment case, but it is a modest negative signal.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GlobalFoundries news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,556.74. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $25,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,206.64. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,430,608.

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $49.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.59.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GFS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFS

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

See Also

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