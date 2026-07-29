SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,664 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 573.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8,359.6% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,314,000 after purchasing an additional 507,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings expectations are supportive. Zacks upgraded Caterpillar to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The company is also viewed as having two factors that could support a quarterly earnings beat ahead of next week’s report. Caterpillar Earnings Expected to Grow

Zacks upgraded Caterpillar to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. The company is also viewed as having two factors that could support a quarterly earnings beat ahead of next week’s report. Positive Sentiment: Strong recent fundamentals provide a cushion. Caterpillar’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising 22.2% year over year and earnings per share reaching $5.54 versus the expected $4.65. Investors may be looking for this momentum to continue in the upcoming release.

Caterpillar’s latest reported quarter exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising 22.2% year over year and earnings per share reaching $5.54 versus the expected $4.65. Investors may be looking for this momentum to continue in the upcoming release. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention remains high. Caterpillar is a heavily watched industrial stock, and analysts and investors are debating whether its powerful multiyear rally can continue. The company’s shares have gained substantially over five years, raising the importance of future earnings and cash-flow growth.

Caterpillar is a heavily watched industrial stock, and analysts and investors are debating whether its powerful multiyear rally can continue. The company’s shares have gained substantially over five years, raising the importance of future earnings and cash-flow growth. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may be limiting further upside. Fair-value analysis is mixed: earnings multiples appear relatively reasonable, while a discounted-cash-flow estimate suggests the stock is approximately fairly valued. After its extended rally, the shares face a higher hurdle to justify additional gains. Caterpillar Stock Looks Slightly Above Fair Value

Fair-value analysis is mixed: earnings multiples appear relatively reasonable, while a discounted-cash-flow estimate suggests the stock is approximately fairly valued. After its extended rally, the shares face a higher hurdle to justify additional gains. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has softened. Erste Group Bank AG downgraded Caterpillar from “buy” to “hold,” adding pressure to the stock’s near-term outlook.

Erste Group Bank AG downgraded Caterpillar from “buy” to “hold,” adding pressure to the stock’s near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rare-earth supply risks could increase costs or disrupt production. China’s tighter export controls on rare-earth materials used in motors, sensors and control systems may affect Caterpillar’s advanced equipment and force manufacturers to secure more expensive alternative supplies. Caterpillar Faces Rare Earth Squeeze

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $841.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $387.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $928.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $808.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.46 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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