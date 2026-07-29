SummitTX Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SummitTX Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,441,182 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $987,137,000 after purchasing an additional 565,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Family Manage LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 161.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $393.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,049 shares of company stock worth $10,051,351. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals are supporting the rebound. Alphabet’s latest quarter featured 24.2% revenue growth, an EPS beat, and an 82% year-over-year increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and investors argue that AI adoption, Search resilience, YouTube growth, and improving cloud profitability can eventually justify the company’s large infrastructure investments. Alphabet: Buy The Capex-Caused Decline

Alphabet’s latest quarter featured 24.2% revenue growth, an EPS beat, and an 82% year-over-year increase in Google Cloud revenue. Analysts and investors argue that AI adoption, Search resilience, YouTube growth, and improving cloud profitability can eventually justify the company’s large infrastructure investments. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional backing remains constructive. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate. Asset Management One also added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, signaling continued institutional confidence despite recent volatility. Alphabet upgrade

Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to “strong buy,” while KeyCorp modestly raised its FY2028 EPS estimate. Asset Management One also added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares, signaling continued institutional confidence despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: YouTube expanded its monetization ecosystem. A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock content, including sports and entertainment programming, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially strengthening engagement and subscription value. YouTube and Peacock deal

A multiyear agreement will bring Peacock content, including sports and entertainment programming, to YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States, potentially strengthening engagement and subscription value. Neutral Sentiment: AI remains both the growth engine and the central debate. More than 1,100 technology employees urged governments to establish stronger AI-safety rules. The issue could increase compliance costs, but coordinated regulation may also benefit large, well-funded platforms such as Google over smaller competitors. AI safety plan

More than 1,100 technology employees urged governments to establish stronger AI-safety rules. The issue could increase compliance costs, but coordinated regulation may also benefit large, well-funded platforms such as Google over smaller competitors. Negative Sentiment: Capital-spending concerns continue to cap enthusiasm. Alphabet’s roughly $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capex forecast has pushed free cash flow negative and raised questions about returns on AI infrastructure. Investors are looking for evidence that Cloud growth and AI monetization will outpace the spending burden.

Alphabet’s roughly $195 billion–$205 billion 2026 capex forecast has pushed free cash flow negative and raised questions about returns on AI infrastructure. Investors are looking for evidence that Cloud growth and AI monetization will outpace the spending burden. Negative Sentiment: European legal risks are escalating. Following a $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine, rivals could pursue as much as $10 billion in private damages claims, creating potential financial and operational pressure on Google’s European business. Google European damages claims

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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