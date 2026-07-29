SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 111,452 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

SummitTX Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 111,452 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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