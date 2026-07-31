SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.90%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Americold Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Americold Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Americold Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here