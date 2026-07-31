SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,539 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Algebris UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $750,603,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $149.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $555 million, up about 1% year over year, while quarterly EPS of $2.08 was above the reported analyst consensus. MAA Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MAA reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $555 million, up about 1% year over year, while quarterly EPS of $2.08 was above the reported analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management cited improving lease trends and maintained a development pipeline, suggesting that operating conditions may stabilize despite current same-store pressure. Mid-America Apartment Q2 FFO Misses Estimates as Same-Store NOI Falls

Management cited improving lease trends and maintained a development pipeline, suggesting that operating conditions may stabilize despite current same-store pressure. Neutral Sentiment: MAA now expects 2026 core AFFO per share of $7.38 to $7.62, compared with FactSet consensus of $7.42. The midpoint is modestly above consensus, but the range indicates limited upside at the low end. MAA 2026 Core AFFO Outlook

MAA now expects 2026 core AFFO per share of $7.38 to $7.62, compared with FactSet consensus of $7.42. The midpoint is modestly above consensus, but the range indicates limited upside at the low end. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter core FFO was $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 a year earlier; reports characterized the result as either in line with consensus or below estimates, depending on the measure used. Same-store NOI also declined, highlighting weaker property-level fundamentals. Mid-America Apartment Communities Q2 Core FFO Declines

Second-quarter core FFO was $2.08 per share, down from $2.15 a year earlier; reports characterized the result as either in line with consensus or below estimates, depending on the measure used. Same-store NOI also declined, highlighting weaker property-level fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.04 to $2.16 has a midpoint of $2.10, only roughly in line with the $2.10 consensus and below expectations at the lower end. Full-year EPS guidance of $8.41 to $8.65 also brackets, rather than clearly exceeds, the $8.50 consensus. MAA Updates 2026 Same-Store NOI Guidance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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