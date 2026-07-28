SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,861 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,566,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tractor Supply from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $31.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.46. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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