SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,522 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $600,493.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $703,500.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,240,160.94. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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