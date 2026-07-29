Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 16,755 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,473 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 16,755 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 14.5% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $229,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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