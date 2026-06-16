SurgoCap Partners LP Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SurgoCap Partners LP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 180,987 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 9.3% of SurgoCap Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SurgoCap Partners LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $337,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $440.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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