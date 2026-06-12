Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 4,740 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,757 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Humana were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Humana by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $173.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $180.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $291.35.

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Key Humana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humana agreed to divest all or substantially all of its minority stake in Gentiva, a hospice and palliative care provider, in a deal valuing the stake at about $900 million. Investors may view the sale as a move to sharpen focus on Humana’s core health insurance business and unlock cash for general corporate purposes. Humana Announces Agreement to Divest Minority Interest in Gentiva

Humana agreed to divest all or substantially all of its minority stake in Gentiva, a hospice and palliative care provider, in a deal valuing the stake at about $900 million. Investors may view the sale as a move to sharpen focus on Humana’s core health insurance business and unlock cash for general corporate purposes. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment also improved, with Evercore raising its price target on Humana to $370 from $250 and implying the shares have room to run from recent levels. Higher targets can reinforce confidence that the stock’s recent momentum is justified. Evercore raises price target on Humana to $370

Analyst sentiment also improved, with Evercore raising its price target on Humana to $370 from $250 and implying the shares have room to run from recent levels. Higher targets can reinforce confidence that the stock’s recent momentum is justified. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted Humana as a “turnaround” idea, with Mizuho also raising its price target. While not a company-specific catalyst on its own, it adds to the improving investor narrative around the name. 5 Best Turnaround Stocks to Buy in 2026

Humana Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $369.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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