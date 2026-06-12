Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 163,615 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 12.7%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.21 and a 200 day moving average of $232.64. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $364.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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