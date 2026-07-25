Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 4.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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