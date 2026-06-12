Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,653 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 7.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 58,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 11,186 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Burkett Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,348,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,105. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $279.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $214.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate higher for PANW, signaling modest confidence in longer-term earnings growth.

Scotiabank nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate higher for PANW, signaling modest confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on Prisma AIRS suggests AI security is gaining traction and could boost revenue growth and deal size.

Recent commentary on Prisma AIRS suggests AI security is gaining traction and could boost revenue growth and deal size. Positive Sentiment: Broader cybersecurity-sector coverage remains constructive, with analysts and institutions still favoring the group amid rising AI-related security demand.

Broader cybersecurity-sector coverage remains constructive, with analysts and institutions still favoring the group amid rising AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and Market Perform rating while issuing a range of earnings estimates, indicating a cautious but not bearish stance.

Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and Market Perform rating while issuing a range of earnings estimates, indicating a cautious but not bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Northland also trimmed some near- and mid-term EPS forecasts for PANW, reflecting lingering concern about profitability assumptions and valuation.

Northland also trimmed some near- and mid-term EPS forecasts for PANW, reflecting lingering concern about profitability assumptions and valuation. Negative Sentiment: PANW still trades at a demanding valuation, so any slowdown in AI-security momentum could increase volatility.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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