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Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
American Electric Power logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sustainable Insight Capital Management more than doubled its position in American Electric Power, increasing its stake by 120.9% in the fourth quarter to 21,015 shares valued at about $2.42 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment on AEP remains broadly positive, with 13 buy ratings and 9 hold ratings; the consensus price target is about $141.10, though one recent note downgraded the stock to sell.
  • American Electric Power reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.64 versus estimates of $1.57 and revenue of $6.02 billion, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share for a 3.0% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,015 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Argus increased their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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