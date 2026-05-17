SVB Wealth LLC Has $60.56 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 80,538 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.6% of SVB Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Baring Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report.

Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending.

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market.

Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand.

Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors.

UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests the AI chip rally may be masking broader market weakness, which can make even strong names like Broadcom vulnerable to profit-taking after a powerful advance.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $425.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.61 and a 200 day moving average of $354.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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