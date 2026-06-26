SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of SVB Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,001 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 984 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $7,707,600. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total value of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. The trade was a 65.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,013 shares of company stock valued at $24,115,999. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Article Title

Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Article Title

Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Article Title

Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Article Title

Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Negative Sentiment: Meta is facing more scrutiny on governance and legal issues, including a lawsuit from a former executive and separate reporting around political and regulatory pressure, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $542.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $614.70 and its 200-day moving average is $631.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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