Swan Global Investments LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 24,782 shares during the quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4,563.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328,156 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.0%

NFLX stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $126.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $75.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.21.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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