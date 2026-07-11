Swedbank AB Acquires 20,300 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,416 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,626 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 422,470 shares of the company's stock worth $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,174 shares in the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $653,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 141,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,002.24. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,606.24. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 150,786 shares of company stock worth $13,447,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ZM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $89.76. 2,731,572 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,611. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.15 and a 52-week high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Further Reading

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