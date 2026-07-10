Swedbank AB Acquires 626,017 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921,146 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 626,017 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Swedbank AB's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $714,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $622.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $154.80 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Article Title

TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that JNJ had slipped in the prior session, suggesting some near-term profit-taking even as longer-term fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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