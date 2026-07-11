Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,519 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Benzinga

Bloom Energy continues to get support from Wall Street, with Susquehanna raising its price target to $298 and keeping a positive rating, while Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating with a $310 target. Positive Sentiment: Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Yahoo Finance

Management has pushed back on the short report, saying it “categorically rejects” claims about supply-chain and scandium sourcing issues, which helped the stock rebound briefly yesterday. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. 24/7 Wall St.

The stock has had an enormous AI-power rally over the past year, so some of today’s weakness may reflect profit-taking after a 1,000%+ run rather than a change in the company’s long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Business Wire

Bloom Energy’s stock has also drawn multiple securities-fraud investigations, which keeps uncertainty elevated even though these are not operating results. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Yahoo Finance

Short-seller allegations about scandium and supply-chain exposure are pressuring sentiment, with one report saying Bloom relies on critical minerals tied to China. Negative Sentiment: Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. 24/7 Wall St.

Fuel-cell stocks are broadly unwinding part of their massive 2026 gains, adding sector-wide selling pressure on BE. Negative Sentiment: Bloom Energy has now retreated sharply from its recent high, with traders questioning whether the stock’s valuation can be justified ahead of earnings. Invezz

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $12.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.88. 14,800,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,844,773. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $283.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,896.60 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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