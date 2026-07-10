Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares $MRX

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,413 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.49% of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,217.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,513 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 452.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 171,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,117 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,862 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

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Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.72.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.30 million during the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $83,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,463.65. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRX. Zacks Research raised shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRX

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Profile

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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