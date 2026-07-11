Swedbank AB Buys 16,685 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Swedbank AB increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,213 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,933,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $911,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $690,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $635,538,000 after buying an additional 433,461 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,007. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 210.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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