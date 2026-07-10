Swedbank AB Buys 17,238 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,340 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Teradyne were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

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About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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