Swedbank AB Buys 271,309 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,470 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.14% of Kraft Heinz worth $36,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here