Swedbank AB Buys 61,900 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,700 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 1.58% of Willdan Group worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,990 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,234 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $112.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WLDN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $5,190,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,851,499.50. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $73.77 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.17 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

See Also

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