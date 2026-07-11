Swedbank AB Cuts Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Insulet worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 177,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $37,290,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 43.6% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 12.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.8% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

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Trending Headlines about Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel kept a buy rating on PODD, although it lowered its price target from $250 to $225, suggesting the stock still has meaningful upside despite recent volatility. Benzinga reference

Stifel kept a rating on PODD, although it lowered its price target from $250 to $225, suggesting the stock still has meaningful upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Insulet also appeared in a positive-style growth note and an article discussing the stock’s valuation after a sharp decline, but these pieces did not provide fresh company-specific catalysts. Yahoo Finance reference

Insulet also appeared in a positive-style growth note and an article discussing the stock’s valuation after a sharp decline, but these pieces did not provide fresh company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so it does not currently signal a meaningful bearish positioning change.

Short-interest data showed no reported short interest as of July 10, so it does not currently signal a meaningful bearish positioning change. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Insulet over alleged securities fraud and Omnipod safety disclosures, which can create investor uncertainty and pressure the stock. PR Newswire reference

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.51 per share, for a total transaction of $400,392.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.28. 723,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a one year low of $138.79 and a one year high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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