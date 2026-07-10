Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,403 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $231.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.43 and a twelve month high of $244.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here