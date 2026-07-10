Swedbank AB Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $473,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,295,000 after purchasing an additional 134,739 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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