Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,139 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,328,475,000 after buying an additional 477,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,204,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 559,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $199,998,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 298,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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LPL Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LPL Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: LPL said its firms earned the #1 and #2 rankings in the 2026 JD Power U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study , with Commonwealth Financial Network taking first place for the 13th straight year and LPL Financial LLC rising to #2. That reinforces LPL’s appeal to independent advisors and supports its growth story. Article Title

LPL said its firms earned the , with Commonwealth Financial Network taking first place for the 13th straight year and LPL Financial LLC rising to #2. That reinforces LPL’s appeal to independent advisors and supports its growth story. Positive Sentiment: Haskin Private Wealth Advisors joined LPL’s Independent Advisor Network, adding another advisory relationship and signaling continued platform expansion. Article Title

joined LPL’s Independent Advisor Network, adding another advisory relationship and signaling continued platform expansion. Positive Sentiment: Cypress Point Wealth Partners also joined LPL’s independent advisor network, adding roughly $175 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets. This supports asset and revenue growth. Article Title

also joined LPL’s independent advisor network, adding roughly $175 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets. This supports asset and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: LPL announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30 . The scheduled release keeps attention on upcoming results, but by itself does not change fundamentals. Article Title

LPL announced it will report . The scheduled release keeps attention on upcoming results, but by itself does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays and UBS both trimmed price targets slightly, but each maintained bullish ratings, suggesting analysts still see upside even after modest valuation adjustments. Article Title

Barclays and UBS both trimmed price targets slightly, but each maintained bullish ratings, suggesting analysts still see upside even after modest valuation adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage continues to highlight structural fee pressure and AI disruption as risks for LPL’s business model, which may cap enthusiasm despite the recent positive operational news. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total transaction of $366,311.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,535,188.03. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,962,990. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,887 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $311.47 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $293.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.15 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. LPL Financial's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $412.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $397.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report).

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