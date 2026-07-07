Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Swedbank AB cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,510,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 253,210 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.2% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swedbank AB owned about 0.72% of Analog Devices worth $1,116,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $236,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.1% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 27.9% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $41,139,054. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.7%

Analog Devices stock traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.34. 1,040,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,627. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $409.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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