Swedbank AB Grows Position in Brunswick Corporation $BC

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.28% of Brunswick worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 133.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company's stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 142.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,503 shares of the company's stock worth $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,838 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 477.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick's payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Brunswick News

Here are the key news stories impacting Brunswick this week:

Positive Sentiment: The scheduled earnings release and conference call keep investors focused on upcoming results, which can support trading ahead of the report by increasing visibility into Brunswick’s near-term performance. Brunswick Corporation Schedules 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The scheduled earnings release and conference call keep investors focused on upcoming results, which can support trading ahead of the report by increasing visibility into Brunswick’s near-term performance. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the results will be posted on the company’s website and the SEC’s Form 8-K, with a webcast and replay available, which is standard investor-relations activity rather than a fundamental update. Brunswick Corporation Schedules 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Management said the results will be posted on the company’s website and the SEC’s Form 8-K, with a webcast and replay available, which is standard investor-relations activity rather than a fundamental update. Neutral Sentiment: The press release also included extensive forward-looking risk disclosures, reminding investors that results could be affected by demand, tariffs, supply chain issues, and broader economic conditions, but it did not present new negative developments. Brunswick Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 30

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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