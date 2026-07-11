Swedbank AB Has $12.09 Million Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 42,054 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of W.P. Carey worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WPC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,118. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The firm had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

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