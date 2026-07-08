Swedbank AB Has $125.03 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Swedbank AB lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.05% of GE Vernova worth $125,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova fell alongside a broader market risk-off move, with Nasdaq weakness tied to AI-related concerns and higher oil prices weighing on sentiment across growth and industrial names.

GE Vernova fell alongside a broader market risk-off move, with Nasdaq weakness tied to AI-related concerns and higher oil prices weighing on sentiment across growth and industrial names. Negative Sentiment: A Wall Street downgrade of Siemens Energy sparked selling across power-generation equipment stocks, including GE Vernova, as investors reassessed the group’s near-term valuation and sector momentum. Article Title

A Wall Street downgrade of Siemens Energy sparked selling across power-generation equipment stocks, including GE Vernova, as investors reassessed the group’s near-term valuation and sector momentum. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary noted that GEV has already had a huge run on AI-related power demand, but its elevated multiple and the fact that the stock is trading above consensus price targets leave it exposed to pullbacks if execution disappoints. Article Title

Recent commentary noted that GEV has already had a huge run on AI-related power demand, but its elevated multiple and the fact that the stock is trading above consensus price targets leave it exposed to pullbacks if execution disappoints. Neutral Sentiment: One article framed GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-driven electricity demand, supported by strong Q1 results, rising backlog, and management’s raised 2026 guidance—an underlying positive for the stock, though not enough to offset today’s market pressure. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Down 6.0%

GEV stock opened at $1,083.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $511.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,040.73 and a 200-day moving average of $887.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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