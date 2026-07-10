Swedbank AB Has $13.52 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.87% of Arlo Technologies worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,020,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 499,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,194.50. This represents a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 106,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:ARLO opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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